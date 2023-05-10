Why is BT Sport changing its name to TNT Sport? Everything you need to know about the channel rebranding

BT Sport is set to change its name to TNT Sports in the summer, meaning Premier League and Champions League football will be shown on a new channel from the 2023/24 football season.

The change of channel name was announced in February 2023, after BT Sport negotiated a joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery to combine their respective networks.

But what does it actually mean for viewers in the UK and Ireland, and what even is TNT Sports?

What is TNT Sports?

A subsidiary of Warner Bros Discovery, TNT Sports is already a live sports broadcaster elsewhere in the world, showing domestic and European football across South America, as well as NBA, NHL and NCAA in the United States.

Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe president and managing director, Andrew Georgiou, said: "The TNT Sports name is already synonymous with premium live sport in a number of countries around the world and a further sign of the global scale and expertise that Warner Bros Discovery brings to its partnership with BT."

Why is BT Sport changing its name?

In September 2022, BT Sport and Warner Bros Discovery announced a joint venture that would eventually merge BT Sport channels with Eurosport UK - owned by Warner Bros Discovery - to offer a more extensive collection of sports offerings to fans.

With TNT Sports already an established name elsewhere in the world, the merger is intended to allow BT Sport to become more efficient and offer a more premium product.

Marc Allera, the CEO of BT's Consumer Division, said: "We've announced that we're making another important move in our plans with Warner Bros Discovery to bring together the best of BT Sport and Eurosport under one roof.

"TNT Sports is the new name that will replace BT Sport, from July 2023. This marks the next logical step for BT Sport as well as the broader transformation of BT's Consumer business.

"Once launched, it'll become a hugely exciting new premium sports offering for customers. I'm really proud of our teams, who have been working at pace to create a more efficient platform that'll see this new sports brand in the UK and Ireland brought to life for the first time before the start of the 2023/24 football season."

When will BT Sport rebrand to TNT Sports?

TNT Sports will replace the name of BT Sport from July 2023. This change is planned ahead of the 2023/24 football season in the UK and Ireland.

Eurosport is set to eventually be incorporated into the TNT Sports name, but it will remain its own entity until after the Paris 2024 Olympics, because it is a rightsholder for the Games.

Since 2013, BT Sport has televised Premier League matches each weekend, and became the exclusive broadcaster of the Champions League and Europa League in the UK in 2015. The Europa Conference League is now part of the package, too.

The deal runs until 2024, meaning this will continue under the pseudonym TNT Sports. Likewise, BT Sport currently has a deal with the Premier League to show 52 live games a season, which runs until 2025.

How much does TNT Sports cost?

Currently, a BT Sport monthly pass (opens in new tab) costs £29.99, offering access to every channel and discovery+ without a fixed-term contract. Meanwhile, subscribers on a 24-month contract pay £18 per month.

As it stands, no price changes for existing subscribers to BT Sport have been flagged when it eventually rebrands to TNT Sports, though there hasn't been an indication that an increase has been ruled out in the future either.