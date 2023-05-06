Why is Manchester City v Leeds on TV? Blackout lifted for Premier League clash

Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester City (opens in new tab) and Leeds (opens in new tab) is a unique one: the game is being shown live on TV despite kicking off at 3pm.

Ordinarily, English matches slated for that slot are subject to the 2:45pm-5:15pm blackout, meaning they're not allowed to be broadcast in the UK.

However, there are some rather unusual circumstances surrounding the scheduling of Man City v Leeds.

Why is Manchester City v Leeds on TV?

Manchester City v Leeds was originally due to take place on Sunday, May 7 and had been picked for broadcast by Sky Sports.

Because City face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday, May 9, though, this game had to be brought forward to Saturday.

Normally, the match could have been televised at 12:30pm – but the Premier League decided not to have a fixture in that slot this weekend to avoid clashing with the coronation of King Charles III.

As such, Sky Sports have been given special permission to break the blackout and show Man City v Leeds at 3pm.

How can I watch Manchester City v Leeds?

Manchester City v Leeds kicks off at 3pm BST. The game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off is at 10am ET / 7am PT. Viewers in the US can watch the match live on NBC.