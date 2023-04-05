Why isn't Manchester United vs Brentford on TV in the UK?
The game is being played at 8pm on Wednesday 5 April, but none of the three UK broadcasters are showing the fixture live
Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the Premier League, but, unfortunately for UK fans, the game is not being broadcast live on TV.
With the game rescheduled from its original Sunday 26 February date, due to Manchester United reaching and subsequently winning the Carabao Cup final, fans were hoping Manchester United vs Brentford would be covered live on one of the three broadcasters who own rights to show Premier League football in the UK.
However, only games selected by broadcasters for the original game can be shown. Neither BT Sport nor Sky Sports selected Manchester United's game at home to Brentford on the original date, meaning they can't retrospectively broadcast the game despite its rescheduling.
Amazon didn't have the rights to broadcast games that weekend.
As a result, fans in the UK won't have the option to watch the game live, though Sky Sports are instead showing Newcastle United's game against West Ham United.
BT Sport are broadcasting the semi-final second leg clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, meanwhile.
Erik ten Hag's side come into the match looking for revenge, after Brentford humiliated them 4-0 at the start of the season. Manchester United's Champions League chances are in jeopardy, too, after a poor run of results has left them outside of the top four.
A win or a draw would see them move above at least Tottenham in the table, though. They're also unbeaten at Old Trafford since losing to Brighton on the opening day of the campaign, playing out just three draws at their home stadium in the meantime.
Brentford have European aspirations of their own to fulfil - a win would help them leapfrog both Liverpool and Aston Villa into seventh place.
A 3-3 draw against fellow European chasers Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend offered entertaining viewing, but Thomas Frank will hopes his Bees side can do the double over Erik ten Hag's team on Wednesday.
