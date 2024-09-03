"The book is basically closed" - Netherlands manager makes emphatic statement on Saudi transfers

The Netherlands manager has put his foot down over the divisive moves

Netherlands Euro 2024 squad Coach Ronald Koeman of the Netherlands reacts during the Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024 match between Romania and Netherlands at Munich Football Arena on July 2, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)
Ronald Koeman returned to the Netherlands national team recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has taken a firm stance on the international futures of Dutch players making the move over to Saudi Arabia as the world's fastest-growing league continues to develop at an electric rate.

The former Barcelona defender returned to the helm of the national side in 2023 following an underwhelming spell at Barcelona, guiding the Oranje to the semi-finals of Euro 2024, suffering a late defeat at the hands of England.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.