"The book is basically closed" - Netherlands manager makes emphatic statement on Saudi transfers
The Netherlands manager has put his foot down over the divisive moves
Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has taken a firm stance on the international futures of Dutch players making the move over to Saudi Arabia as the world's fastest-growing league continues to develop at an electric rate.
The former Barcelona defender returned to the helm of the national side in 2023 following an underwhelming spell at Barcelona, guiding the Oranje to the semi-finals of Euro 2024, suffering a late defeat at the hands of England.
a powerhouse of European football, the Dutch side have had a constant stream of world-class talent to choose from over the years, although it appears that list could soon be drastically cut.
Netherlands manager makes strong Saudi statement
Koeman hit the headlines overnight following comments regarding the future of former Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn after securing a lucrative move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.
The 26-year-old joins the likes of Karim Benzema, N'golo Kante and Moussa Diaby in a superstar lineup for an Al-Ittihad side looking to keep pace with their fellow free-spending rivals.
Koeman, however, confirmed that Bergwijn would no longer be considered for international selection following the move, drawing a firm line in the sand for his compatriots to consider should they wish to follow in the forward's footsteps.
“The book is basically closed to him [Bergwijn]. He knows what I think about this,” Koeman said.
“When you are 26, your main ambition should be sporting, not financial. These are choices that players make. “I have never been in that situation, because I could go to Barcelona. He could have stayed at Ajax, that’s not bad, is it? You have to respect that choice, but personally I wouldn’t [have moved].”
The Netherlands host Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany over the international break as the UEFA Nations League makes a comeback.
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.