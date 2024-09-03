"The book is basically closed" - Netherlands manager makes emphatic statement on Saudi transfers

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has taken a firm stance on the international futures of Dutch players making the move over to Saudi Arabia as the world's fastest-growing league continues to develop at an electric rate.

The former Barcelona defender returned to the helm of the national side in 2023 following an underwhelming spell at Barcelona, guiding the Oranje to the semi-finals of Euro 2024, suffering a late defeat at the hands of England.

a powerhouse of European football, the Dutch side have had a constant stream of world-class talent to choose from over the years, although it appears that list could soon be drastically cut.

Koeman oversaw a largely successful Euro 2024 campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netherlands manager makes strong Saudi statement

Koeman hit the headlines overnight following comments regarding the future of former Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn after securing a lucrative move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The 26-year-old joins the likes of Karim Benzema, N'golo Kante and Moussa Diaby in a superstar lineup for an Al-Ittihad side looking to keep pace with their fellow free-spending rivals.

Koeman, however, confirmed that Bergwijn would no longer be considered for international selection following the move, drawing a firm line in the sand for his compatriots to consider should they wish to follow in the forward's footsteps.

Steven Bergwijn celebrates after scoring for Ajax against Heerenveen in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The book is basically closed to him [Bergwijn]. He knows what I think about this,” Koeman said.

“When you are 26, your main ambition should be sporting, not financial. These are choices that players make. “I have never been in that situation, because I could go to Barcelona. He could have stayed at Ajax, that’s not bad, is it? You have to respect that choice, but personally I wouldn’t [have moved].”

The Netherlands host Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany over the international break as the UEFA Nations League makes a comeback.

