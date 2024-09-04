Manchester United face testing period with pundit worried 'noise will only get louder' regarding Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is once again facing questions over his future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is once again going through a tricky patch at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-0 by local rivals Liverpool on Sunday leaving questions open regarding Ten Hag's influence on his side. Manchester United's midfield was extremely lightweight as Arne Slot's men bypassed Casemiro, Toby Collyer and Kobbie Mainoo leading to wholesale chances on goal.

After the game, Ten Hag praised the performance seen by Liverpool whilst also admitting he was not 'Harry Potter' in the sense that his team will take time to adjust to how he wants them to play. One pundit, however, believes the Dutchman is once again facing an uncertain period.

WATCH | How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

"Man United’s results will have to improve massively for Ten Hag to still be at the club at Christmas," former Newcastle United forward Alan Shearer told Betfair. "A lot will depend on their next two results.

"After the defeat to Brighton and the manner of defeat to Liverpool, if the team doesn't see a massive improvement in the next game or two then it will be really, really difficult for him because the noise will only get louder."

Shearer didn't hold back on Ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Red Devils were beaten by a last-minute Joao Pedro header at Brighton before a home defeat to Liverpool compounded further misery on a side vowing for the top-four places once again this season. With UEFA Europa League football still to come too, it could get worse before it gets better for Ten Hag at the Theatre of Dreams.

"I don’t want to talk about positives today," he said after Sunday's loss. "This defeat hurts for us and our fans. It is the third game of the season. I have had to explain this so many times. We have to build a new team. We will be fine but it is clear we have to improve. At the end of the season I am quite confident we will have a big chance to lift another trophy."

Erik ten Hag is still backed to be the man to lead Manchester United to glory (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

