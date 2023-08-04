Why Levi Colwill is the best Chelsea signing of the season

Levi Colwill might already have been on Chelsea's books, but securing the centre-back to a new long-term contract might be the best bit business the Blues do all summer.

After an eye-catching loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion, before captaining England to Under 21 Euros glory last month, Colwill became someone high in demand. Brighton had a £40m bid rejected, while Liverpool were also sniffing around the youngster.

Crucially, however, Chelsea were the ones to agree a deal with Colwill, tying him down to a six-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2029. This could prove absolutely crucial for Mauricio Pochettino in his pursuit of success.

Colwill has played plenty of minutes during Chelsea's pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Levi Colwill committing his future to Chelsea was imperative

Levi Colwill is already renowned for his passing ability, and Chelsea will certainly benefit from this side of his game the most under Pochettino. As someone who loves playing the ball forwards and into the final third with defence-splitting passes, Colwill is comfortable in possession and almost always makes the right option.

Where his stats become truly impressive, though, is when looking at his ability to carry the ball out from the back.

As FourFourTwo's Adam Clery highlights in the video above, Colwill doesn't just bring the ball from the defence into midfield, he actually advances as far as possible before playing an incisive pass through the opposition.

While there's been a recent trend in centre-backs stepping out from defence into midfield, most notably John Stones at Manchester City, they often contribute to the attacking phase. Where Colwill differs, though, is that he is the attacking phase - that is to say, he provides plenty of key passes himself.

Colwill captained England to the U21 Euros last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

This aspect of his game is highlighted by the fact he ranked among the top one per cent of defenders in Europe for assists last season.

Partnered alongside Thiago Silva, Chelsea also have plenty of options to take advantage of when playing out from the back. Silva likes longer through balls to attackers running behind, while Colwill prefers shorter passes. This allows Chelsea's forward players to exploit opposition defences as a result.

What's more, Colwill is an expert defender, too. He only challenges when it is absolutely necessary and he is absolutely sure he is going to win the ball, something a lot of young defenders take time to learn.

At just 20-years-old, Colwill also has plenty of potential to keep improving. It could be frightening to witness his development in the coming years at Stamford Bridge.

