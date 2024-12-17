Why Manchester City could sign Dani Olmo for free in January

Manchester City wanted Dani Olmo in the summer – but the 26-year-old found his way back to the Nou Camp, having spent most of his youth at Barcelona before moving to Dinamo Zagreb at the age of 16.

Now, he could be heading for the exit again. Barcelona’s financial complications are ongoing and Olmo’s transfer from RB Leipzig in August has been in their shadow from the start.

The club’s ability to register players with La Liga has long been compromised by their financial problems and Olmo’s future beyond December 31st remains in question. The Premier League could soon come calling.

Manchester City might get a Dani Olmo bargain after all

Dani Olmo joined Barcelona from RB Leipzig in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olmo’s La Liga registration was a temporary arrangement, ratified only because of Andreas Christensen’s long-term injury. The deadline to extend his registration is looming for Barcelona and Manchester City, who were in competition for his signature in the summer, will be on blue alert.

Barcelona can’t register Olmo without cutting costs or boosting revenue in order to comply with the club’s annual spending limit as set by La Liga. If they run out of time, they won’t be able to register Olmo again and all bets are off.

Dani Olmo scored three times at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Man City were reported to be ready to match Olmo’s Leipzig release clause but the Euro 2024 winner returned to Catalonia despite the obvious complications in securing his registration for the season ahead.

And they could benefit from a clause in Olmo’s contract. According to reports, the failure to extend his league paperwork would mean he’d be free to leave his boyhood club for a second time.

Olmo’s had a fantastic 2024, at least on paper. Leipzig qualified for the Champions League again in May with the attacking midfielder in fine form, and he scored three times as Spain won the European Championship in Germany. Olmo’s winning goal in the semi-final against France set up a final against England.

He’s already bettered his 2023/24 tally with five goals in ten appearances for the Spanish league leaders, but an injury – as well as being ineligible for the first two games of the season before scoring three times in his first three games – has affected his playing time.

If Olmo’s early promise at Barcelona is cut short by issues beyond his control, a belated switch to the Premier League would be a more than adequate outcome.

City’s own problems on and off the pitch have been well documented this season. The champions sit in sixth place after 16 games and have won once in their last seven league fixtures.