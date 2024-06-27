Manchester City to match £51m release clause of Euro 2024 star: report

Manchester City are looking to sign a player with a £51m release clause and who has had an impact on Euro 2024.

Not content with winning four consecutive Premier League titles - an unprecedented feat - Manchester City are keen on capitalising on their advantage and bringing in even more talent to their already stacked squad.

And that desire to keep winning could see them match the release clause of someone they've been chasing for a number of years now, with Pep Guardiola reportedly a fan.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are stepping up their pursuit of RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo, who could add a burst of life and freshness to Guardiola's squad.

The report suggests that Manchester City are willing to meet the £51m release inserted into Olmo's contract, which still has three years left to run. While other sides across Europe are monitoring the Spaniard's situation, though, it seems the Premier League champions are the team most likely to secure his signature.

While Olmo has started just one of Spain's three games at Euro 2024, he assisted former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres for his goal against Albania and came off the bench in their 3-0 rout of Croatia.

Olmo in action for Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olmo could get more opportunities in the rest of the tournament, too. Spain are already through to the knockout stages of Euro 2024, with a third-placed side from either Group A, D, E or F awaiting them in the last 16.

A product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Olmo would perfectly suit Manchester City's style, while he still possesses a directness about his play that would help to transition the midfield as Kevin De Bruyne starts to age somewhat.

The 26-year-old is valued at £42.3m by Transfermarkt.

Dani Olmo (Image credit: Getty Images)

