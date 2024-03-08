'Why shouldn’t we be allowed to say it?': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp backs Trent Alexander-Arnold in Manchester City trophy debate

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has come to the defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold claiming that Premier League titles "mean more" to the Reds than Manchester City.

In an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo, Alexander-Arnold suggested that Manchester City's financial advantage places a greater premium on any trophies that Liverpool win.

“Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially, “ Alexander-Arnold told FourFourTwo. “How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans."

While Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias both hit back at the Englishman's comments, while Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn into a war of words, Klopp believes that Alexander-Arnold didn't say anything wrong or disrespectful.

“A few people spoke to me and said what I should say [laughing]," Klopp said ahead of facing Manchester City in a crunch Premier League match on Sunday. “I know how in this club that you have to say you respect the opponent, Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world and I have a really good life with not being close to that.

“They are incredible players: they have the best number nine [Erling Haaland] who scores when he wants. Kevin De Bruyne will go down in history and be compared to Steven Gerrard. Phil Foden is the best English player at this moment and Trent respects that.

"But, he was born in Liverpool and he has played for all the youth teams - one of our slogans is ‘this means more’ and it means more to us - what happens here means more to us.

"When we are feeling like that why shouldn’t we be allowed to say it? I am not interested - it is just how he feels and I have no problem with that and I am pretty sure he showed respect as well."

Unfortunately for Klopp, though, Alexander-Arnold is not fit enough to face Pep Guardiola's side. Instead, he will have to rely on Conor Bradley to deputise once again, and somehow stop the likes of Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland from running riot at Anfield.

