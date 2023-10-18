Will Jude Bellingham ever play in the Premier League? England midfielder reveals future plans after starring against Italy

Jude Bellingham is a player every fan of the Premier League wants to watch week in, week out. However, that might not ever be a possibility, after the Englishman highlighted his future intentions for his career.

After putting in yet another Man of the Match performance display during England's 3-1 win against Italy on Tuesday night, securing the Three Lions qualification for Euro 2024, Bellingham expressed how much he is enjoying his time at Real Madrid.

It's understandable, too, having scored 10 goals in 10 games for Los Blancos. Speaking to Channel 4 after Tuesday night's game, Bellingham spoke of qualification and where he sees the rest of his career.

Bellingham has been on fire at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I am getting a little better each time I play,” Bellingham said. “It was a really good night for us, we all remember what happened a few years ago when they played us here. You always aim for progression. We are heading in the right direction and a very important win for us.

“I am loving football at the minute. My management at club and country are giving me freedom to play it how I see it. Since the last few months I have been really working on my timing getting into the box and as I am arriving I am arriving with a big hunger.

“With the big transfer the fact is I have to deliver, whether it is a goal or assist or a match-winning performance. Real Madrid are the club I want to be at for the next 10 to 5 years of my life. I am loving it there. Carlo [Ancelotti] basically said this position is where he sees me.”

Bellingham might never play in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bellingham also explained how signing for Real Madrid has made him a better footballer.

“100% (it’s made me better),” he said. “When you are around those mentalities and quality of players every day, it takes you to a new level mentally, physically and technically.”

Bellingham certainly has the mentality, too. He's already been named Player of the Match a staggering nine times this season, with plenty more inevitably to come for the rest of 2023/24.

With the campaign concluding with Euro 2024, England will certainly fancy their chances if the 20-year-old is still performing to such a high standard.

Kieran Trippier has called England team-mate Jude Bellingham 'frightening' and believes the Real Madrid midfielder can take the Three Lions to the next level.

And Bellingham himself is targeting major tournament success with England after some near misses under Gareth Southgate in recent years.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior has said Bellingham was 'born to play' for Los Blancos.