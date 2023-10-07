Jude Bellingham was born to play for Real Madrid, says Vinicius Junior

Vinicus Junior says his team-mate Jude Bellingham was born to play for Real Madrid.

Bellingham scored two more goals for Los Blancos on Saturday as Carlo Ancelotti's side thrashed Osasuna 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu and the England midfielder has now netted 10 in as many games for his new club.

"He was born to play for Real Madrid, to mark an era at the biggest club in the world," Vinicius told Real Madrid TV after the game.

"Let's hope [our connection] lasts for many years, that we play here together for a long time.

"I'm delighted to play with Jude, one of the best players right now, at his age. We're all happy and the fans are enjoying it."

Ancelotti also praised the 20-year-old, who has been Madrid's main source of goals so far this season.

"Bellingham is giving us a lot of possibilities," the Italian told reporters after the match.

"He's involved in the play, and not having a fixed position gives him an advantage. It's been a surprising start to the season. Nobody expected this level in terms of goals."

And the Madrid coach says that over time, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder will contribute in other ways too.

"He is very calm, he understands the moment," the Italian added. "He's aware that he isn't a centre-forward, he's an attacking midfielder, it isn't his responsibility to score goals.

"When the moment comes, he'll contribute to the team in other ways."

More Real Madrid stories

Real Madrid are to take legal action against a former police chief who claims that Los Blancos' president Florentino Perez "bribed referees before Barcelona" were accused of paying off match officials.

Former Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted he is a Real Madrid fan, revealing that he lied about his favourite club in order to play for the Blaugrana.

And Aston Villa have been linked with €18 million move for one of Real Madrid's midfielders in the January transfer window.