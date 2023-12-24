Will Kostas Tsimikas be available for the rest of the Christmas period? Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives injury update

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas is set for a period on the sidelines after manager Jurgen Klopp revealed he had broken his collarbone in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal.

Tsimikas collided with Klopp in a freak incident in the first half after he was shoved by Bukayo Saka and the Greek defender received treatment from Liverpool's medical staff on the side of the pitch.

The 27-year-old was replaced by Joe Gomez and was taken to hospital for further treatment on what looked like quite a serious shoulder injury.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Klopp confirmed that the news on the former Olympiacos defender was not good.

"It was massively overshadowed by Kostas Tsimikas' collarbone issue, definitely broken, so he is out for a long time," he said.

"The other issues we will have to see. It is hard for us to swallow with the Robbo [Andy Robertson] situation."

Tsimikas has been deputising for Robertson at left-back, with the Scotland defender out since October with a shoulder injury sustained on international duty which required surgery.

Klopp was floored himself in the incident with Tsimikas, but the German said he had not been hurt.

"Of course it affected me," he said. "I had no pain but thought maybe Kostas was going to be fine. I would happily give my collarbone for him to be fit again."

Meanwhile, Saka was told the news of Tsimikas' injury during his own interview on Sky Sports and the Arsenal winger sent an apology to the Liverpool defender.

"I heard he's gone to hospital," he said. "I want to apologise to him. I didn’t mean it of course but, for me, it was just a 50-50 [challenge]."

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool react after Manchester United bus is damaged by bottle outside Anfield

Kenny Dalglish earns SPOTY Lifetime Achievement award as Jurgen Klopp says 'he is Liverpool'

Liverpool face battle as Saudi Pro League prepares fresh Mohamed Salah bid