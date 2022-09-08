Will West Ham vs FCSB still go ahead?

West Ham United's Europa League fixture against FCSB will still go ahead tonight, despite the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The longest-serving British monarch in history passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

There is an expectation that football matches across the UK will be suspended in the coming days, although this was not the case when King George VI died in 1952.

West Ham are due to play FCSB in the Europa League at 8pm. The match will go ahead as planned, with a minute's silence before kick-off as a mark of respect.

A statement from West Ham United this evening says:

"Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s fixture against FCSB will take place as planned at London Stadium. A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off allowing the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen."