Wimbledon champion explains how Jude Bellingham can emulate him at Real Madrid

Tennis world number one and Real Madrid fan Carlos Alcaraz expects Jude Bellingham to become the best midfielder in the world.

Alcaraz regained his spot at the top of his sport's rankings earlier this year, before going on to claim his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

At 20, the Spaniard is the same age as Bellingham, and he's loving what he's seen from the England star in a Real shirt so far.

Bellingham is the top scorer in La Liga as it stands (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bellingham bagged his fifth goal for Los Blancos on Saturday, popping up with a 95th-minute winner against Getafe at the Bernabeu as Carlo Ancelotti's side maintained their 100% start to the season – and Alcaraz can't speak highly enough of his superstar contemporary.

Speaking during the ongoing US Open – which he holds after winning the tournament last year – Alcaraz said: "I'm really happy to watch him [Bellingham] play [for] Real Madrid. He's such a great, talented player, one of the best in the world.

"I'm sure that he's going to be the best player in the world in that position. I'm just really, really happy to have him in the team. I talk a little bit with him. He's such a great person as well. He’s a complete guy."

Bellingham's three positions

Bellingham has found the net in all four of his appearances for Real, who he joined from Borussia Dortmund in June for an initial €103m (£88.5m).

And he'll hope to take that potent form into the international break, during which England take on Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying and face old rivals Scotland in a friendly at Hampden Park.

Read more

JUDE BELLINGHAM Real Madrid fans' 'goosebump-inducing' Bernabeu tribute

TRANSFER NEWS Sergio Ramos could join former Real teammate Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia

IN THE MAG Newcastle United, the inside story! Gerard Pique and the Kings League - PLUS Brighton, Rakitic, Merson and more!