Wolfsburg confirm talks for Real Madrid's Borja Mayoral
Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs says talks are ongoing with Borja Mayoral, but denied an agreement has been reached.
Wolfsburg are in talks to sign Borja Mayoral from Real Madrid but no agreement is in place, according to sporting director Klaus Allofs.
A report in Spain on Sunday claimed the 19-year-old has agreed to a one-year loan deal with the Bundesliga club, having become frustrated with a lack of opportunities under Zinedine Zidane.
Allofs has denied that any transfer has been completed, but confirmed that discussions over the "extraordinary" forward are ongoing.
"This is not a done deal," he told Kicker. "There are talks, yes. But you have to see this as being at a mid-point and you need to have perspective.
"Mayoral is a player who showed extraordinary performances in the Youth League and for Real's reserve team."
Borja made six appearances in LaLiga last season.
