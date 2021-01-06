Wolves recall midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from loan spell at Swansea

Wolves have recalled Morgan Gibbs-White from his loan at Swansea.

The midfielder will now compete for a place in Nuno Espirito Santo’s injury-hit squad and is eligible for Friday’s FA Cup visit of Crystal Palace.

Gibbs-White made six appearances for the Sky Bet Championship Swans, scoring once, after battling a foot injury while in Wales.

“The youngster impressed during the first half of the campaign with the Championship side and now re-joins Nuno Espirito Santo’s first-team squad at Compton Park,” a Wolves statement read.

“The Wolves academy graduate scored once and assisted another during an unbeaten opening four matches for the Swans, before injury disrupted his time in Wales.

“After returning from a foot injury on Saturday, the 20-year-old will now return to Wolverhampton for the second half of the season.”

Gibbs-White returns to Molineux as Wolves battle a number of injuries. Leander Dendoncker has been out for almost a month with a knee injury, although has returned to training.

Daniel Podence could be sidelined for a number of weeks with a calf problem while Willy Boly has been missing since the middle of December with a hamstring issue.

Jonny (knee) and Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) are long-term absentees.