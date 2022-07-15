Women's Euro 2022: England rout Northern Ireland to complete perfect group stage

England (opens in new tab) finished their Women's Euro 2022 group campaign with a 100% record as they thrashed tournament debutants Northern Ireland (opens in new tab) 5-0 at a rocking St. Mary's.

The Lionesses had already qualified for the quarter-finals as Group A winners, but head coach Sarina Wiegman had emphasised the importance of momentum going into the knockout stage.

True to her word, Sarina Wiegman - who was absent from the game after testing positive for COVID - did not rotate for this dead rubber, naming an unchanged starting 11 from England's record-breaking 8-0 thumping (opens in new tab) of Norway (opens in new tab).

But the Lionesses - coached by Wiegman's assistant, Arjan Veurink - had to be patient for the breakthrough against a resilient, compact Northern Ireland side comprising mostly part-time players.

It was well worth the wait, though, with Fran Kirby opening her Euros account in style on 40 minutes by curling a crisp side-footed effort into the top corner from just outside the box.

Five minutes later, Beth Mead ensured England went in two goals to the good at half-time as her low effort deflected just out of reach of Jackie Burns in the Northern Ireland goal. It was the Arsenal forward's fifth strike of the tournament.

(Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

A buoyant home crowd were soon celebrating again after the break as substitute Alessia Russo's quick-fire brace put the England 4-0 up after 53 minutes.

Having made it 3-0 with a perfectly placed header from Mead's pinpoint cross, the Manchester United striker scored the goal of the game - spinning away from three Northern Ireland defenders before coolly slotting the ball past Burns.

It was another moment of the history for the Lionesses as they broke the record the most goals scored in a Euros group stage.

There was more than a touch of fortune about England's fifth goal as Northern Ireland substitute Kelsey Burrows' miscued clearance sailed over a helpless Burns - and it should have been six two minutes from time, only for Russo to miss a golden chance for a hat-trick by blazing over from barely six yards out.

The Lionesses could hardly have asked for more from their group campaign, though, banging in 14 goals - and keeping three clean sheets en route to the last eight, where they'll face either Spain (opens in new tab) or Denmark (opens in new tab).