Women's Euro 2022: England hit Norway for eight two make it two wins from two

England women have sent shockwaves through Women's Euro 2022 with a destruction of Norway in Brighton.

Former champions Norway, who boast the likes of Ballon d'Or recipient Ada Hegerberg in their side, are considered one of the favourites for the competition. The Norwegians are ranked 11th in the world – and beat Northern Ireland comfortably last week in the group.

They were no match for England, however, on the Sussex coast, as Sarina Wiegman's side ran rampant in their second group game.

Women's Euro 2022: England 8-0 Norway

(Image credit: Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

England started cagily at the Amex Stadium and were awarded a penalty on 12 minutes when Ellen White was pulled down in the penalty area. Despite a lack of strong contact, VAR didn't overturn the decision and Georgia Stanway converted the resulting penalty.

The score was doubled just three minutes later when Manchester United winger Lauren Hemp met a pass for her first tournament goal. VAR did step in this time, to correctly give the goal that had been originally ruled to be offside.

White added a third within half an hour, pouncing on a defensive mistake, before Beth Mead hit a quick double – one of which was a beautiful individual effort in which the Arsenal star took the ball around three defenders in the penalty area. White struck a brace before half-time from close-range to send the hosts in 6-0 at half-time.

The Lionesses took their foot off the pedal in the second half but not until they had managed to break the record for a Euros win. Substitute Alessia Russo came off the bench to make it seven before Mead capped off a sensational performance with a hat-trick.

England are through to the knockout stages and will face Northern Ireland next to wrap up the group stage.