Women's Super League opening fixtures announced as champions Chelsea prepare for new era

The fixtures of the 2024/25 Women’s Super League campaign have been released, with champions Chelsea kicking off what will be a new era at the club with a home clash against Aston Villa.

Emma Hayes called time on her 12-year stint in the Stamford Bridge dugout in the summer, winning a seventh league title before taking up her new position as USWNT boss.

Hayes has been replaced by former Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor, who will be tasked with defending the Blues’ title and seeing off the challenge of Manchester City, who were pipped to top spot on goal difference last season. England full-back Lucy Bronze will be eyeing her Chelsea debut after she returned to her homeland following successful stints with Lyon and Barcelona.

Gareth Taylor’s City side will kick their season off with a mouthwatering clash against another title contender in Arsenal, with Vivianne Miedema set to make her City debut against her former side.

Elsewhere, FA Cup winners Manchester United, who saw captain Katie Zelem and goalkeeper Mary Earps leave on free transfers this summer, will host West Ham United and newly promoted Crystal Palace will visit Tottenham.

Brighton will host Everton and Leicester City will be away to Liverpool on the opening weekend, which will be played over the weekend of September 21-22, with dates and times to be announced in the coming weeks.

The final weekend of the campaign will take place on May 10-11, with Arsenal hosting Manchester United, Chelsea taking on Liverpool and Manchester City at home to Crystal Palace.

WSL opening weekend fixtures

Manchester City Vivianne Miedema signs for the club from Arsenal

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brighton v Everton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Leicester City

Manchester United v West Ham

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Matches to be played on the weekend of September 21-22

