Women's Super League opening fixtures announced as champions Chelsea prepare for new era

The new WSL season kicks off on the weekend of September 21-22

The fixtures of the 2024/25 Women’s Super League campaign have been released, with champions Chelsea kicking off what will be a new era at the club with a home clash against Aston Villa. 

Emma Hayes called time on her 12-year stint in the Stamford Bridge dugout in the summer, winning a seventh league title before taking up her new position as USWNT boss. 

