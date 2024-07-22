Women's Super League opening fixtures announced as champions Chelsea prepare for new era
The new WSL season kicks off on the weekend of September 21-22
The fixtures of the 2024/25 Women’s Super League campaign have been released, with champions Chelsea kicking off what will be a new era at the club with a home clash against Aston Villa.
Emma Hayes called time on her 12-year stint in the Stamford Bridge dugout in the summer, winning a seventh league title before taking up her new position as USWNT boss.
Hayes has been replaced by former Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor, who will be tasked with defending the Blues’ title and seeing off the challenge of Manchester City, who were pipped to top spot on goal difference last season. England full-back Lucy Bronze will be eyeing her Chelsea debut after she returned to her homeland following successful stints with Lyon and Barcelona.
VIDEO How Gareth Southgate Evolved England (And Why He HAD To Go)
Gareth Taylor’s City side will kick their season off with a mouthwatering clash against another title contender in Arsenal, with Vivianne Miedema set to make her City debut against her former side.
Elsewhere, FA Cup winners Manchester United, who saw captain Katie Zelem and goalkeeper Mary Earps leave on free transfers this summer, will host West Ham United and newly promoted Crystal Palace will visit Tottenham.
Brighton will host Everton and Leicester City will be away to Liverpool on the opening weekend, which will be played over the weekend of September 21-22, with dates and times to be announced in the coming weeks.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The final weekend of the campaign will take place on May 10-11, with Arsenal hosting Manchester United, Chelsea taking on Liverpool and Manchester City at home to Crystal Palace.
WSL opening weekend fixtures
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brighton v Everton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Leicester City
Manchester United v West Ham
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
Matches to be played on the weekend of September 21-22
More WSL stories
Manchester United star Mary Earps makes shock decision on future
'Time to grow': Chelsea boss demands Women's Super League expansion
Arsenal beaten by Liverpool as fans set new WSL attendance record at Emirates Stadium
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.