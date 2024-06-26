Manchester United star Mary Earps makes shock decision on future

By
published

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps is reportedly set to leave the club this summer

Mary Earps Manchester United goalkeeper
Mary Earps looks set to leave Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps looks set to leave the club as a free agent once her deal at the club comes to an end next week.

The 2023 Sports Personality of the Year has been at Manchester United since they earned promotion to the Women’s Super League in 2019, making the move from German side Wolfsburg.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.