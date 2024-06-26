Manchester United star Mary Earps makes shock decision on future

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps looks set to leave the club as a free agent once her deal at the club comes to an end next week.

The 2023 Sports Personality of the Year has been at Manchester United since they earned promotion to the Women’s Super League in 2019, making the move from German side Wolfsburg.

Earps is out of contract at United this summer, however, and BBC Sport now report that despite discussing the possibility of staying on at the club, she is now understood to have decided to make the switch to PSG instead.

Mary Earps 'decides to join PSG' - and leave Manchester United for free

Earps won the World Cup 2023 Golden Glove award (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earps has become a household name after establishing herself a near-permanent fixture between the sticks for club and country over the past few years.

The keeper particularly won plaudits for her excellent performances at last year’s World Cup, where she won the golden gloves after keeping three clean sheets and conceding just four goals to help England reach the final.

The 31 year old saved a Jennifer Hermoso penalty midway through the second half of that final against Spain, but England were nonetheless able to find a response to Olga Carmona’s first-half strike.

VIDEO: Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earps' former clubs include hometown club Nottingham Forest, Doncaster Rovers Belles, Bristol Academy, Birmingham City, and Reading.

PSG finished second in the French Division 1 last season, 11 points shy of champions Lyon. They were also eliminated in the semi-finals of the Champions League by their domestic arch-rivals, who went on to lose to Barcelona in the final.

The Parisiennes did taste cup success, however, beating Fleury 1-0 in the final to claim this year’s Coupe de France.

More stories

Tottenham agree four-year deal with Euro 2024 star as first summer buy: report

Luka's a Lion: It could turn out that England could save Modric and Croatia

'This cannot continue': Wild celebrations during Croatia vs Italy see cups fly as BBC team get soaked in beer