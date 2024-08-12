'You don’t have to read between the lines to see what’s happened: some people didn’t see eye to eye at the end' - Jamie Carragher gives theory around Jurgen Klopp departure and why Arne Slot is no David Moyes

Manchester United have never been able replace Sir Alex Ferguson's influence, but Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool may avoid that following Jurgen Klopp's departure

Jamie Carragher thinks Arne Slot is well set up to succeed at Liverpool - unlike David Moyes at Manchester United

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher believes the club will not suffer the same pitfalls Manchester United experienced after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure from Old Trafford in 2013.

Ferguson stood down after 27 hugely successful years at Manchester United and was replaced by Everton boss David Moyes, who didn't even last a full season before being dismissed. United have not won a Premier League title since.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.