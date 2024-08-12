'You don’t have to read between the lines to see what’s happened: some people didn’t see eye to eye at the end' - Jamie Carragher gives theory around Jurgen Klopp departure and why Arne Slot is no David Moyes

Jamie Carragher thinks Arne Slot is well set up to succeed at Liverpool - unlike David Moyes at Manchester United

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher believes the club will not suffer the same pitfalls Manchester United experienced after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure from Old Trafford in 2013.

Ferguson stood down after 27 hugely successful years at Manchester United and was replaced by Everton boss David Moyes, who didn't even last a full season before being dismissed. United have not won a Premier League title since.

Jurgen Klopp's reign at Liverpool was substantially shorter at nine years, but long enough to have a transformative effect on the club: they have become regular title contenders and ended their long wait for a top-flight title by winning the Premier League in 2020.

Jamie Carragher: Liverpool structure should ease Arne Slot transition

Speaking as part of Sky Sports' Start of Season campaign, Carragher said: “I don’t think Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool will be reminiscent of what happened when Sir Alex Ferguson left, with David Moyes.

"I think because the actual structure of the club behind the manager is better than what it’s been for the last two or three years at Liverpool.

"It’s common knowledge that Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards and his team of people didn’t see eye to eye at the end, hence they all moved on, and as soon as Jurgen leaves the club, they all come back.

"You don’t have to read between the lines to see what’s happened. The structure behind the club means that there will be a lot of support there.

"Arne Slot will know and be aware of how the club works, transfer-wise, and he has to experience that in terms of making the deals and getting the players over the line, but I think we all know who is in charge at that side of the business.

“If you look back at what happened with David Moyes, David Gill left as well as Sir Alex Ferguson. That was over a decade ago and I don’t think that the infrastructure behind clubs, the manager and CEO at that time was as big as what it is now.

"So, I think there are a lot more things in place around a manager that makes it feel like when a team wins, it’s not just about the manager. Football supporters are a lot more clued up now about what goes on behind the scenes.”

