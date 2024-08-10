Liverpool moving for Bundesliga ace to replace outgoing star: report

Liverpool have enjoyed a quiet summer so far. That might be about to ramp up in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

The Reds' squad saw plenty of renovation last summer under Jurgen Klopp, with incoming boss Arne Slot seeing no reason to upset the apple cart. The Dutchman is yet to make a major signing.

But exits may be inevitable at Anfield. Joel Matip is still being linked with his next club, with Liverpool said to be in the market for a new centre-back as a result.

Joel Matip is linked away from Merseyside (Image credit: Alamy)

In a report from Calciomercato about Juventus's transfer plans, the Italian outlet has shed some light on Liverpool. The Turin giants are said to be looking for a defender, too, leading both former Champions League winners to the same target.

The report states that the two clubs, along with Crystal Palace, are interested in Maxence Lacroix of Wolfsburg. The centre-back is highly-rated in Germany and could be one of the cheaper options that Liverpool move for, having been linked with Goncalo Inacio and Marc Guehi over recent months.

VIDEO EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

Lacroix is a right-footed central defender able to play on either side of a partnership or in a back three. He would provide adequate cover for Liverpool, with the possibility of establishing himself as a starter more than likely.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But in FourFourTwo's opinion, this might be one that the Reds have already missed out on. Palace are said to have opened negotiations – and Liverpool haven't yet.

Maxence Lacroix is a target for big sides (Image credit: Max Ellerbrake - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

Guehi's imminent move from Selhurst Park means the Eagles are already targeting a replacement. Liverpool, meanwhile, have been linked with Martin Zubimendi as their first signing this summer.

Lacroix is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt. His contract is up next summer.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool braced for huge £100m bid for key first-teamer: report

Liverpool 'to pay' release clause for world-class superstar who wants Reds: report

Liverpool join Borussia Dortmund in transfer battle for rising Bundesliga star: report