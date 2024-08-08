Liverpool 'to pay' release clause for world-class superstar who wants Reds: report

Liverpool have been quiet this summer in the transfer market. Now, the Reds are on the brink of landing their first signing under new manager Arne Slot.

Slot arrives at Anfield after almost nine years of a Jurgen Klopp reign which has reshaped Merseyside. With the beloved German reshaping the squad last season, however, there isn't the need for wide-scale changes to the side that Slot's inherited.

But that hasn't stopped the Dutchman from identifying his own targets. With the season beginning next week, it seems as if the first man through the door could be imminent.

Jurgen Klopp reshaped Liverpool in his image (Image credit: Getty Images)

Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa have delivered a fascinating new update in the Martin Zubimendi saga, with the Euro 2024 winner linked with Anfield. Apparently, Liverpool are ready to trigger his release clause of around £50 million.

What's more, the Real Sociedad controller is reportedly open to the move himself. With La Liga rules meaning that buyers do not have to negotiate with sellers when it comes to triggering these release clauses, Liverpool's path to signing Zubimendi could be relatively straightforward.

“Liverpool are seriously coming for Martín Zubimendi and everything seems to indicate that, unless the player changes his mind, their offensive could be successful,” the report confirms. “Everything seems to indicate that Zubimendi has fallen for the charms of the Reds and that he will follow in the footsteps of the man who has always been his idol, Xabi Alonso.”

In FourFourTwo's view, this seems a fairly conclusive deal. There could, however, be a snag.

Martin Zubimendi wants to follow Xabi Alonso's path (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have agreed terms with Mikel Merino ahead of submitting an offer to La Real. It's believed that the move is a mere formality, with some sources stating the transfer is all but ‘certain’ to be completed.

The Zubimendi deal is inextricably linked. Merino has a release clause of around £55m, with Arsenal looking to pay half of that to sign the former Newcastle star, given that his contract expires next summer.

So Liverpool may have the upper hand over the Gunners and be able to tie up Zubimendi by triggering a release clause, before Arsenal can sign Merino on the cheap, scuppering them from doing a deal. Equally, Arsenal might beat Liverpool to the punch.

Mikel Merino could sink the Zubimendi move (Image credit: Getty Images)

That wouldn't be too much of an issue for the Reds – unless Zubimendi felt a degree of loyalty to his hometown club and didn't want to abandon them after Merino had already jumped ship. There is, of course, the possibility that this interest between Liverpool and Zubimendi has been inflated a little, as a tactic to get Arsenal to hurry their Merino deal. In which case, the move may not be as close as it seems.

Zubimendi is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2027.

