Monaco man on Manchester United’s shortlist of potential Paul Pogba replacements

The Belgium international impressed on loan at Leicester City from Monaco in the second half of the Premier League season and the Foxes are keen to tie him down permanently.

However, they are likely to face competition from other English suitors, with Tottenham Hotspur also being linked with the 22-year-old.

The Independent reports that United could make a push to bring in the Belgian if Pogba leaves Manchester this summer.

The France international has become frustrated with United’s inability to challenge for the league title, and European giants Real Madrid and Juventus are both interested.

Tielemans is on a shortlist of options to replace the World Cup winner if he is sold, although the outlet claims he is not the club’s number one target.

It remains to be seen whether Real or Juve can raise the £130 million or more required to sign Pogba, although the Italians could use the likes of Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo or Miralem Pjanic in a deal to lower the price.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is a strong admirer of his compatriot, but the Spanish club’s priorities have been elsewhere with the captures of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard.

