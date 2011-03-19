Ze Roberto equals appearance record

The 36-year-old, who made it a double celebration when he scored a penalty, matched Bosnian Sergej Barbarez's record of 330 games in Germany's top division.

"It does not get much better than that," a beaming Ze Roberto told reporters after his record game. "What a great way to give joy back to the fans."

Ze Roberto made his first appearance in the Bundesliga in 1998 for Bayer Leverkusen. He spent four years at Leverkusen before playing for Bayern Munich between 2002-06.

He returned to Bayern in 2007 after a brief spell in Brazil with Santos.

The defensive midfielder has been at Hamburg since 2009.