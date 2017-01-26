Zidane not panicking despite cup exit

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane remains upbeat over his team's chances of success this season despite being knocked out of the Copa del Rey.

A 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo on Wednesday saw Madrid slump to a 4-3 aggregate defeat in the quarter-finals.

Zidane's men are on a worrying run of form, with just one win in their past five matches in all competitions.

But with his side top of LaLiga and in the Champions League last-16, Zidane is refusing to panic.

"We had chances that we didn't take, but we are going to change things," he said.

"If we keep working, we will achieve big things."

Madrid, who host Real Sociedad on Sunday, are just a point clear atop the league table, but do have a game in hand.

Zidane said there was no need to dwell on his side's cup exit, although he was satisfied with their performance.

"The only thing left to do is rest up and turn our attentions to what lies ahead," he said.

"We are going to keep on with this approach and we are still in two other competitions. We don't need to go over this anymore.

"We took our eye off the first game and in this one we weren't good enough. I am happy with what we were able to do though."