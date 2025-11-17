Zinedine Zidane in line for stunning return to Real Madrid, as dressing room uncertainty grows under Xabi Alonso: report

News
By published

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a return to Real Madrid with new boss Xabi Alonso under internal pressure

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane with a medal around his neck after Real Madrid beat Manchester United to win the 2017 UEFA Super Cup
Zinedine Zidane may be back at the helm of Real Madrid soon (Image credit: Alamy)

Zinedine Zidane could make a sensational return to Real Madrid if dressing room uncertainty continues under Xabi Alonso's stewardship.

Real Madrid are three points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga, and have won three of their opening four Champions League games.

For most clubs in world football, that would be dreamland – but Alonso has reportedly struggled to get the dressing room onside at the Bernabeu, and there are fears that president Florentino Perez may have to choose between players and coach in the near future.

Zinedine Zidane in line for third stint in charge of Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso head coach and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF talk during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid CF at Carlos Tartiere on August 24, 2025 in Oviedo, Spain.

Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Jr have not seen eye-to-eye yet this season (Image credit: Diego Souto/Getty Images)

While most have bought into Alonso's philosophy, there has been pushback reported, most notably from Vinicius Jr, who has been caught having several outbursts at his manager in the early weeks of the season.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, some within the Real Madrid dressing room believe there are 'tactical and personal disagreements' which may need 'a sudden change of direction,' if they do not improve.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane holds the Champions League trophy, 2016

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane holds the Champions League trophy (Image credit: Alamy)

It has lead to Zinedine Zidane being touted with a potential third stint on the sidelines of the Bernabeu.

The French manager was in charge of one of Real Madrid's most decorated eras, and not only in their modern history. In his first stint in charge they won three Champions League titles in a row, as well as a La Liga title, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and a Super Copa Espana.

He left, before returning a year later, and guiding them to another LaLiga title, before leaving again in 2021. He is ranked at no.36 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever.

Zidane has hinted regularly in recent years that he will go back into coaching, dropping the biggest hint yet that he will return to coaching in October 2025. At the Festival dello Sport, he said: "Without a doubt, I’ll coach again. It’s something that’s part of me."

He followed it up with "One of my dreams is to coach the French national team. We’ll see when the time comes.” Diario AS believe it is already agreed that he will take over the national team at the end of the 2026 World Cup, with Didier Deschamps already confirming he will leave following the tournament.

Xabi Alonso speaks to the media following his unveiling as Real Madrid coach in May 2025.

Xabi Alonso speaks to the media following his unveiling as Real Madrid coach in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid always have Zidane as an 'emergency backup plan' due to his uniting nature across the club. Having been there and done that, so to say, he understands the pressure that comes with the job at the Bernabeu.

However, his recent admission about wanting to manage the French national team as well as reports suggesting he will be their next coach, mean Real Madrid may need to act sooner rather than later to secure his signature.

It seems unlikely that Alonso wouldn't have been given assurances on his role at the club, given he rejected an approach from Liverpool in 2024 when Jurgen Klopp was leaving the club, opting to stay in Germany for a further season.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.