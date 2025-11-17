Zinedine Zidane in line for stunning return to Real Madrid, as dressing room uncertainty grows under Xabi Alonso: report

Zinedine Zidane may be back at the helm of Real Madrid soon

Zinedine Zidane could make a sensational return to Real Madrid if dressing room uncertainty continues under Xabi Alonso's stewardship.

Real Madrid are three points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga, and have won three of their opening four Champions League games.

For most clubs in world football, that would be dreamland – but Alonso has reportedly struggled to get the dressing room onside at the Bernabeu, and there are fears that president Florentino Perez may have to choose between players and coach in the near future.

Zinedine Zidane in line for third stint in charge of Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Jr have not seen eye-to-eye yet this season (Image credit: Diego Souto/Getty Images)

While most have bought into Alonso's philosophy, there has been pushback reported, most notably from Vinicius Jr, who has been caught having several outbursts at his manager in the early weeks of the season.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, some within the Real Madrid dressing room believe there are 'tactical and personal disagreements' which may need 'a sudden change of direction,' if they do not improve.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane holds the Champions League trophy (Image credit: Alamy)

It has lead to Zinedine Zidane being touted with a potential third stint on the sidelines of the Bernabeu.

The French manager was in charge of one of Real Madrid's most decorated eras, and not only in their modern history. In his first stint in charge they won three Champions League titles in a row, as well as a La Liga title, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and a Super Copa Espana.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He left, before returning a year later, and guiding them to another LaLiga title, before leaving again in 2021. He is ranked at no.36 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever.

Zidane has hinted regularly in recent years that he will go back into coaching, dropping the biggest hint yet that he will return to coaching in October 2025. At the Festival dello Sport, he said: "Without a doubt, I’ll coach again. It’s something that’s part of me."

He followed it up with "One of my dreams is to coach the French national team. We’ll see when the time comes.” Diario AS believe it is already agreed that he will take over the national team at the end of the 2026 World Cup, with Didier Deschamps already confirming he will leave following the tournament.

Xabi Alonso speaks to the media following his unveiling as Real Madrid coach in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid always have Zidane as an 'emergency backup plan' due to his uniting nature across the club. Having been there and done that, so to say, he understands the pressure that comes with the job at the Bernabeu.

However, his recent admission about wanting to manage the French national team as well as reports suggesting he will be their next coach, mean Real Madrid may need to act sooner rather than later to secure his signature.

It seems unlikely that Alonso wouldn't have been given assurances on his role at the club, given he rejected an approach from Liverpool in 2024 when Jurgen Klopp was leaving the club, opting to stay in Germany for a further season.