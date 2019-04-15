Zinedine Zidane puts Premier League clubs on alert after revealing imminent Real Madrid clear-out

The Spanish club look set for an overhaul of their playing staff after a poor season in which they were knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax in the last 16 and currently sit third in La Liga, 14 points behind leaders Barcelona.

The Frenchman returned for a second spell in charge of the Bernabeu club in March after Santiago Solari’s sacking, and the likes of Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Isco have since been linked with departures at the end of the campaign.

"All of my players are important and good, but we are going to make changes," Zidane said on Sunday.

"Here there are many players who can bring in cash for the club.

"The changes will be made known at the end of the season. We will see what changes we make and which players we will change."

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba are understood to be two of Madrid’s main targets during the off-season.

