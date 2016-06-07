Zlatan scathing of France president, but Mourinho is 'cool'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had words of praise for the "cool" Jose Mourinho, although the Sweden striker was less complimentary on the subject of France president Francois Hollande.

After confirming his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of 2015-16, rumours abound that Ibrahimovic could be set for a sensational move to Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic is set to make an announcement on his Facebook page later on Tuesday - although it is uncertain whether that will be linked with his playing future or an unrelated business venture.

In an interview with the Guardian's fashion section, Ibrahimovic had kind words for new United manager Mourinho - whom he played under at Inter.

"I like [Carlo] Ancelotti. Mourinho is cool," he said.

"The older they get, the cooler they get. The grey hair. The serious expression. I have a good relationship with them all. Except one."

When asked if he was referring to Pep Guardiola, the new Manchester City manager and the man he fell out with at Barcelona, Ibrahimovic replied: "Exactly."

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Le Monde, Ibrahimovic was asked about France's president Francois Hollande, and the striker was damning in his assessment.

"What kind of president is Francois Hollande? I help this country more than he does," Ibrahimovic said.

Ibrahimovic also turned his attentions to Lyon's president Jean-Michel Aulas, who claimed the Qatari owners of PSG had ruined Ligue 1.

"If I were him, I would focus on my team, and winning, and not on what other teams are doing," Ibrahimovic said.

"Since I arrived in France, he was won nothing and I have won everything. He should focus on himself."