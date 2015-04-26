Zorc rejects talk of Gundogan departure

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has rejected "grotesque" reports Manchester United are close to signing midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The Premier League side have been linked with a move for the Germany international as Louis van Gaal looks to strengthen his squad for a potential title push next season.

Gundogan is one of three players - along with team-mate Mats Hummels and PSV's Memphis Depay - rumoured to be at the top of the Dutchman's list of targets, but Zorc insists there has been no contact between the two clubs.

Speaking to Germany's Sky Sports News, he said: "Usually we won't comment on these countless rumours, but this story is so grotesque, and that's why we say this once: There is no signature, there is no offer, no request, and not even any contact.

"My last contact with Manchester United, and I say this openly and honestly, took place in November 2014 and was about something else entirely."

Gundogan returned to the Dortmund side in October after over a year out with a back injury.