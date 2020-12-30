Zungu opens up about awesome start to life at Rangers

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu says he has had an awesome start to life at Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers adding that he is looking to continue to grow as a player under Steven Gerrard.

The midfielder joined the Scottish league leaders in the summer window on loan from French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC, with an option of a of a permanent deal.

The former mamelodi Sundowns man has been ased into the team by Gerrard and he is still in search of his first league start at the club although he has started in both the Scottish League Cup and UEFA Europa League.

While he is still adapting Zungu has made it clear that he is looking to earn his spot in the team.

“It has been awesome. I have been lucky to come to a team that has a lot of good guys in the dressing room. They have welcomed me and the coaching staff have also in terms of what is expected of me on the pitch,” he told Glasgow Times.

“Everything has been good so far. There are a number of guys who have helped me a lot. The skipper, from the first day I came, he sent me a message and then I got here guys like Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo, Connor Goldson and Jermain Defoe have all really helped me.”

Rangers is still undefeated in the league this season mostly due to the coach’s consistent style of play and the former Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder feels he is lucky to be part of such a team.

“For me, instead of looking at it as competition, I am really excited as when I get a chance, I have a lot of quality around me. That helps with my confidence. Those things take time and hard work, but the gaffer has shown me a lot of video clips and has been telling me what is expected of me,” he added.

“Of course, I am playing for a team that has a lot of attacks, but part of my job is to be the security behind the guys when we lose the ball. I am slowly but surely gaining my confidence and getting my form back,” he said.

“It has been clear from the first day what they really want from me and they are really helping me in training. I ask a lot of questions to know and to grow as a player,” concluded Zungu.