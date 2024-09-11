Is Lee Carsley being soft-launched as permanent England boss?

Interim England boss Lee Carsley has stepped up from his successes with England under-21s. Does that qualify him for the job... particularly given the alternatives?

It’s the biggest job in English football, but the one you’d have to be a bit mad to take. Gareth Southgate raised expectations to a level he eventually found untenable, with two Euros finals and a World Cup semi-final not enough to sate an increasingly vocal portion of the Three Lions fanbase and a voracious media.

Southgate’s departure this summer has opened up a vacancy that still remains open; had the FA been able to appoint a suitable successor already, they would surely have done so by now.

