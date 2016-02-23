Make breakfast more exciting
By Ben Welch
Give your breakfast a buzz
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, the experts like to tell us – but for many of us it’s a bore, as we pour Cornflakes bleary-eyed and thoughtless into a bowl.
But as nutritionist Ben Comber explains, there’s no reason why the first food we eat upon awakening should be predictable. Ditch tradition and get imaginative, he suggests, and we can benefit our health, our feelgood factor, and our footballing prowess. Sweet potato patties or yoghurt, nuts and berries for brekkie? Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it…
Nutritional information provided by performance nutritionist Ben Coomber. For more visit www.bodytypenutrition.co.uk or www.bencoomber.com Follow Ben on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
Recommended for you:
Jermaine Jenas’ perfect breakfast
Sebastien Bassong's Premier League diet
Diego Forlan: My 24-hour food diary
Eat for every occasion
Breakfast of Champions
The ultimate matchday meals
Five-minute big game meals
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.