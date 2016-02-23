Make breakfast more exciting

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, the experts like to tell us – but for many of us it’s a bore, as we pour Cornflakes bleary-eyed and thoughtless into a bowl.

But as nutritionist Ben Comber explains, there’s no reason why the first food we eat upon awakening should be predictable. Ditch tradition and get imaginative, he suggests, and we can benefit our health, our feelgood factor, and our footballing prowess. Sweet potato patties or yoghurt, nuts and berries for brekkie? Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it…

Nutritional information provided by performance nutritionist Ben Coomber. For more visit www.bodytypenutrition.co.uk or www.bencoomber.com Follow Ben on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook



