Manchester United: Fuel for football

Football's dietary revolution has cast the dark ages of pre-match steak and chips to Room 101.



A thoughtful approach to nutrition has swept through professional clubs across the country.



Science has proven athletic performance can be improved by topping up your energy stores with the right fuel.



Manchester United's head of sports science, Tony Strudwick, runs the rule over the Red Devils' diet - making sure players like Darren Fletcher don't gas out over 90 minutes.



In this video he reveals the one essential supplement you should add to your diet and stresses the importance of eating right.



Tony Strudwick was talking at Leaders in Performance, part of Leaders in Football. For details on 2011’s conference, click here.



Also see:

Bedtime at the Theatre of Dreams

Stay sharp with Manchester United

Drive with Darren Fletcher's engine