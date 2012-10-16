Ashley Young's shooting drill

“I always look forward to shooting drills. One of my favourites is really basic, but it’s very effective.



Take up a position slightly back from the corner of the 18-yard-box on either wing. Position a

team-mate just inside the box, with a passive defender standing in front of them.



Have your team-mate step off the defender and show for a pass, play the ball into his feet and

cut inside to receive a return ball played around the defender into your path.



Take a touch and shoot, or shoot first-time. Aim for the far corner. This is a shot goalkeepers

find difficult to save because they’ve got to cover their near-post as well.



This drill doesn’t just have to be used for players coming in off the sideline. You can set up this drill all around the 18-yard-box.



This drill works really well because it replicates a realistic game situation. This happens week-in, week-out on the pitch and practice makes perfect.”



