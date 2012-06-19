Ashley Young: Shoot with deadly accuracy
By Ben Welch
Take every chance with this shooting drill from the Manchester United and England star
SET UP
Mark out a 4 x 4 yard shooting zone inside the D on the edge of the 18 yard box. Two servers with a supply of balls stand either side of the goal, where the 6-yard box meets the goal line. Position an attacker inside the shooting zone.
ACTION
A server fizzes the ball into the feet of the attacker standing inside the shooting zone. The attacker has two touches: one touch to control, then another to finish, staying inside the shooting zone at all times. Once the attacker has shot, the next pass comes in from the second server.
PROGRESSION
To progress the drill instruct the servers to vary the height of their deliveries, challenging the attacker to control the ball with either their chest, knee or head. You can also reduce the size of shooting zone, testing the attacker’s ability to kill the ball dead in a tight space.
ASHLEY’S TIP
“Make sure you’re body is in the right position to receive the pass and you’re facing goal ready to shoot, with your knees slightly bent. Then it’s about your first touch, that sets up the rest of the drill.”
