How to watch Chelsea vs Roma – Live streams as Chelsea look to progress in UWCL

Watch Chelsea Women vs Roma Women as the Blues look to progress to the next stage of the Champions League, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Chelsea could progress to the next round of the UWCL tonight with a win against Roma.

A mixed bag of results in this competition has seen Chelsea sit sixth in the league table, while their opponents Roma sit 17th.

With the competition’s new format of an 18-team league phase replacing the old group stage, there is everything to play for still on this penultimate matchday.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs Roma in the UWCL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Roma in the UK

Chelsea vs Roma will be broadcast live on Disney+.

Watch Chelsea vs Roma in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Chelsea vs Roma on the Paramount+ streaming services. Plans start from $7.99 per month.

Watch Chelsea vs Roma from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Chelsea vs Roma. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Chelsea vs Roma: Women's Champions League preview

Chelsea are in pursuit of their first Champions League title, and are yet to lose in the competition this year.

The Blues drew 1-1 against Twente on matchday one, before two convincing wins, beating Paris FC 4-0 and Austrian side St Polten 6-0.

Their most impressive result however came in the recent 1-1 draw with nemesis Barcelona, a game in which they looked most likely to win.

Roma, meanwhile, sit on just one point from their first four games, and second-bottom in the UWCL table, making the WSL champions strong favourites.

Depending on how other results go, a win for Chelsea could see them jump to those all-important top four spots, where the teams go straight into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea's 34-game unbeaten run came to a dramatic end at the weekend, as Everton beat them 1-0, widening the gap between them in second place and league-leaders Manchester City.

Roma sit top of Serie A, but Chelsea at Stamford Bridge will be a big test for them. In this competition, they have already lost 6-2 to Real Madrid, 4-0 to Barcelona, 1-0 to Valerenga and drawn against OH Leuven.

The two sides have never faced each other in the Champions League.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 4-0 Roma

Expect a convincing Chelsea performance at Stamford Bridge, where the Blues will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing result in the league.