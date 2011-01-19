Trick of the week: Drag back & stab
By Hugh Sleight
Futsal legend Falcao delivers part three of his skills clinic
He’s the King of Futsal, perhaps the world's most skilful player, and now the two-time Futsal World Cup winner has produced an exclusive skills clinic especially for FourFourTwo Performance.
This week he shows you how to first bamboozle and then humiliate your rivals with a shimmy of the hips and a swing of the foot.
It might not sound like much but perfect Falcao's drag back & stab and you'll have the crowd eating out of your hands (and your opponents trying to kill you).
