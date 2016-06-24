Anthony Knockaert: How to recover from disappointment

“My team recently missed out on promotion after I missed a penalty. How can I rebuild my confidence and move on next season?”

Gary Davies, via Twitter

Anthony Knockaert says:

“I missed a penalty for Leicester against Watford in the 2013 Championship play-offs. They then scored straight from the counter-attack and reached the final at Wembley instead of us.

It was a bad moment for me and my family, but I also felt really bad for the supporters and the club.

It was important to move on quickly. I felt bad on the day and for a few days afterwards, but I could have scored and then we might have ended up losing in the final against Crystal Palace anyway, so that would have been much worse.

A week later, I was thinking about the new season. I don’t live in the past. It’s only football, and you have to put things in perspective. My life could have been a lot worse at that point. Mentally I’m someone who is very strong. You have to move on.

I received some messages from Watford fans that weren’t very nice. The following season we beat them 3-0 and I scored. That was revenge for me. We also got promoted at the end of the season, which was an incredible feeling. You never know what will happen in the future.”

