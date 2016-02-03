Build stronger legs and a solid core

You only have to look at the physical transformations of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale from skinny teens into world class warriors to deduce that stronger legs can make you a more powerful footballer.

Exercise geniuses Back2Action have devised the perfect programme to solidify your core muscles and get your calves and thighs into top shape – using a programme of squat jumps, box steps and pendulum lunges, you’ll feel the results in no time. And there’s also the crazy Bosu ball volley wall challenge, that will chisel your ball skills as well as your muscles…

This workout was designed by Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action. Follow @Back_2_Action



