Building mental strength in young players
By Ben Welch
All you need to know on nurturing the mind of a rising star from the man who brought you Fergie's Fledglings
If making the grade was purely based on talent, a lot more players would graduate from elite level academies to the packed out arenas of the professional game.
In reality, reaching the finishing line and signing a pro contract, is just as much about mental strength, as it is a gift from the football gods.
It's up to coaches and parents to help develop all aspects of a young player's game, including their ability to cope with football's psychological demands.
A man in the know is Eric Harrison - the coach responsible for fostering the talents of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs.
From helping a rising star recover from a poor performance to managing their confidence, Harrison shares his priceless experience with FourFourTwo Performance in this video.
The Freeradio Grass Roots Football Show is the biggest grass roots football event in Europe. For more information on this year’s event at the Birmingham NEC on May 25-27 visitwww.grassrootsfootball.co.uk
Also see:
Damien Comolli: Get the best out of young players
Getting the best out of young players
Eric Harrison's 3 top tips for young players
How to catch Wenger's eye
Building confidence in young players
Tony Carr: Dealing with a step up in class
Peter Taylor's 3 top tips for young players
Damien Comolli: How to make it as a young player
Tony Carr: Psychology for young players
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.