Eric Harrison's 3 top tips for young players
By Ben Welch
'Fergie's Fledglings' reached the top with dedication to hard work and sacrifice, says the man who helped them get there - former Manchester United Academy coac
Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Gary Neville did not reach football's higher echelons by relying on their natural talent.
A commitment to improving and a willingness to forfeit some of life's vices, enabled them to have long, trophy laden careers.
Eric Harrison, the former Manchester United youth coach, was the man responsible for instilling an insatiable hunger for success in Fergie's famous fledglings.
FourFourTwo Performance spoke to Harrison to find out what every young player needs to do to fulfill their potential.
The Freeradio Grass Roots Football Show is the biggest grass roots football event in Europe. For more information on this year’s event at the Birmingham NEC on May 25-27 visitwww.grassrootsfootball.co.uk
Also see:
Damien Comolli: Get the best out of young players
Getting the best out of young players
Building mental strength in young players
How to catch Wenger's eye
Building confidence in young players
Tony Carr: Dealing with a step up in class
Peter Taylor's 3 top tips for young players
Damien Comolli: How to make it as a young player
Tony Carr: Psychology for young players
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.