Getting the best out of young players
By Ben Welch
Follow Eric Harrison's guide to coaching and help a burgeoning talent fulfill their potential. He did tutor the talents of Becks, Scholes and Giggs after all...
It's fair to say Eric Harrison knows a thing or two about getting the best out of young players. He was the coach, who made his name helping Manchester United's Class of ‘92 that included Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Gary Neville turn their talent into greatness.
Harrison says the job of the coach to build the player's confidence and get them addicted to honing their skills on the training ground - as was the case with G Nev.
"You've got to get them dedicated to practise," Harrison told FourFourTwo Performance.
"Gary Neville was the least technically gifted player amongst the boys that I brought through, but his dedication to training and practise was unbelievable - he'd never come off the training pitch."
