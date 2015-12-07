Joe Hart's shot-stopping drill
By Ben Welch
Inspired by the match-winning performances of the Manchester City and England no.1? Upgrade your game with this training exercise
It can get very hectic, very quickly for a ‘keeper when a ball gets hit into their box. That’s when you see fantastic double or triple saves, with No.1s making an initial stop, then leaping to their feet like a salmon and performing more heroics. But how can you train for this?
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has devised a fantastic drill with his fellow glove-wearers, involving a mannequin, cones and a couple of willing “strikers”. As the big man himself explains, it’s all about developing your ability to incorporate speed of movement with enough calmness to get set for a stop…
Joe Hart trained using the Nike Ordem 3 Hi-Vis with The Nike Academy, a full-time, pro-level training programme run by Nike based at St George's Park
