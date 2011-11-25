Nike Academy: The Italian Job

As part of FourFourTwo’s exclusive partnership with the Nike Academy, we joined the squad in Italy for their clash with European giants Inter Milan.

A year after winning The Chance – a worldwide competition featuring 75,000 young players battling it out to win a contract with the elite training programme – the team continue to upset football's hierarchy with a string of impressive results.



Impressive displays against Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been accompanied by wins over Celtic, Racing Genk and Sunderland.

Against players from one of Europe's most successful clubs, the Nike Academy once again proved that reputation means nothing.



