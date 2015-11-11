Play like Zlatan Ibrahimovic

We can’t all be Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Even those professionals who try to emulate the Swede can’t become the unstoppable force of nature that makes him feared by defenders and known to all by just one name: Zlatan.

But you can learn how to play like him. Zlatan wasn’t born a god (he’d probably disagree); any player can replicate his balletic brawn if they follow the right training guide.

We have that guide. Follow our specially chosen training drills and gym workouts and you’ll soon be able to hold up the ball, turn a defender and scorch the net just as well as Zlatan. Well, almost.



The Zlatan Ibrahimovic training guides

Turn, shoot, score – every time

The Zlatan workout

Evade your marker in the box

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: How to play as a targetman