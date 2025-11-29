‘I told a teacher I was going to make it as a footballer and got kicked out of class. After the 1990 World Cup, I went back to the school and said, "Do you remember me, you f**king bastard!"’ Paul Gascoigne on practising his autograph at school

Among the many attributes you need to make it as a top-level footballer are confidence and self-belief.

It’s not the kind of profession that you stumble into, and those who do make it will usually have had their heart set on it since the first time they kicked a ball, and spent their childhood manifesting their future dreams.

A certain Paul Gascoigne - never a player who was short on confidence - was clearly no different.

Gazza on having the last laugh at his old school

When FourFourTwo ask him what the first moment he realised he had a special talent as a footballer was, he replies without hesitation.

“Seven years of age,” he tells us. Did he always know that he’d make it to the top? “Yeah,” he explains. “I came from a rough background, but when I was 14, I did my autograph during a geography lesson. The teacher asked what I was doing and I told him, ‘I’m signing my autograph, I want to be a professional footballer.’

“He said, ‘There’s only one in a million who make it.’ I said, ‘I’m going to f**king make it’ and got kicked out of the class.

“After the 1990 World Cup, I went back to the school and said, ‘Do you remember me, you f**king bastard!’”

Italia 90 saw Gazza become a household name with his spellbinding performances that helped England enjoy their best major tournament since the 1966 World Cup, while his tears in the semi-final defeat to West Germany showed off another layer of his personality.

Throughout his progression into adulthood, there was never any doubt where he was at his happiest. “When I put the boots on,” he says.

“It didn’t matter when it was – I enjoyed playing whether it was in front of 5,000 or f**king 95,000. I liked making people happy.”

As the stages he played on got bigger and bigger, he never felt the pressure that should have come along with it.

“No, I don’t know why,” he admits. “I’m a genius, probably… and a pain in the arse! I just knew I was good.

“I used to tell opposition players, ‘Good luck, I’ll be your worst f**king nightmare today.’”

