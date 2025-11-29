‘I told a teacher I was going to make it as a footballer and got kicked out of class. After the 1990 World Cup, I went back to the school and said, "Do you remember me, you f**king bastard!"’ Paul Gascoigne on practising his autograph at school
Gazza knew he would make it from a young age - and now tells us that he rubbed it in a teacher's face
Among the many attributes you need to make it as a top-level footballer are confidence and self-belief.
It’s not the kind of profession that you stumble into, and those who do make it will usually have had their heart set on it since the first time they kicked a ball, and spent their childhood manifesting their future dreams.
A certain Paul Gascoigne - never a player who was short on confidence - was clearly no different.
Gazza on having the last laugh at his old school
When FourFourTwo ask him what the first moment he realised he had a special talent as a footballer was, he replies without hesitation.
“Seven years of age,” he tells us. Did he always know that he’d make it to the top? “Yeah,” he explains. “I came from a rough background, but when I was 14, I did my autograph during a geography lesson. The teacher asked what I was doing and I told him, ‘I’m signing my autograph, I want to be a professional footballer.’
“He said, ‘There’s only one in a million who make it.’ I said, ‘I’m going to f**king make it’ and got kicked out of the class.
“After the 1990 World Cup, I went back to the school and said, ‘Do you remember me, you f**king bastard!’”
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Italia 90 saw Gazza become a household name with his spellbinding performances that helped England enjoy their best major tournament since the 1966 World Cup, while his tears in the semi-final defeat to West Germany showed off another layer of his personality.
Throughout his progression into adulthood, there was never any doubt where he was at his happiest. “When I put the boots on,” he says.
“It didn’t matter when it was – I enjoyed playing whether it was in front of 5,000 or f**king 95,000. I liked making people happy.”
As the stages he played on got bigger and bigger, he never felt the pressure that should have come along with it.
“No, I don’t know why,” he admits. “I’m a genius, probably… and a pain in the arse! I just knew I was good.
“I used to tell opposition players, ‘Good luck, I’ll be your worst f**king nightmare today.’”
Paul Gascoigne: Eight (published by Reach Sport) is on sale now in print, ebook and audiobook
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Chris FlanaganSenior Staff Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.