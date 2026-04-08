Arne Slot’s long Liverpool goodbye could begin and end in Paris against PSG
The Dutch manager earned enough goodwill last season to heal the wounds of Liverpool’s UCL exit to PSG last season, but tonight could be different
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The date is March 5, 2025, and Liverpool have just won at PSG’s stadium in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.
This 1-0 victory at the Parc Des Princes was secured for Liverpool by an 87th-minute Harvey Elliot winner, but the match’s underlying statistics told a far different Champions League story.
Eventual tournament winners, PSG, took a mighty 27 shots to Liverpool’s two, forcing heroics from Alisson, who left France with nine saves, 2.26 goals prevented and a Man of the Match award.