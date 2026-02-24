'He knows what it takes to win here' Manchester United squad advise Old Trafford board on new manager appointment this summer

With rumours continuing to circle regarding who Manchester United appoint as their next manager, Matheus Cunha may have just given the club's owners the answer they need.

After five wins and one draw from his first six games in charge, the noise around Michael Carrick's appointment couldn't be any stronger at present.

Restoring some pride, on track for Champions League, whilst shoehorning Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes into the same team seems like a masterstroke, but what really has changed in the dressing room?

What has Michael Carrick done to Manchester United dressing room?

Michael Carrick is making quite the impression at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cunha, who arrived from Wolves in the summer, has been a welcome addition at Manchester United, with his attacking flair and passion clear for all to see.

Although some have questioned his attacking output, the former Atletico Madrid man has admitted he will never forget what Carrick has done for both himself and the dressing room at Carrington over the past few months.

Bringing the heat on Merseyside 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/pHwdubLSNwFebruary 24, 2026

“He is someone who was a multiple champion with Manchester United as a player,” Cunha said when speaking to Globo Esporte. “He won the Premier League several times. He was coached by Alex Ferguson, who is a legend of the sport.

"He knows what it takes to win here. I believe that, more than tactical issues, Carrick adds a lot from the side of someone who knows the paths representing the club.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It is a very strong team, but we played with a lot of courage at the Emirates,” added Cunha when asked about that famous win at Arsenal. “Even when we went behind, at no moment did we lower our heads or give up on our game plan.

"It is about winning mentality, about believing in what the coach prepared during the week. We need that to believe we can face anyone. It was one of those games that mark a career. I will never forget it.”

Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

With a desire to play for Brazil at this summer's World Cup, Cunha also knows he has to perform in order to cement a place in manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the tournament.

“Of course the main focus is helping Manchester United, but I cannot hide the motivation of defending the Brazilian national team, especially at a World Cup,” he said.

“I do everything to be in that group, to represent that shirt. It is every player’s dream. The competition is strong, everyone knows the quality of Brazil’s forwards, but I trust in myself and in my work. I am living a good moment here at [Manchester] United and I will keep working at the maximum to maintain this phase and even improve it.”