Manchester United given Benjamin Sesko timescale boost following knee injury fear

Benjamin Sesko was forced off with injury against Spurs

Benjamin Sesko was forced off the pitch with injury against Tottenham Hotspur, but the latest update appears positive for the Manchester United striker.

He was a second-half substitute in the game in north London, replacing Noussair Mazraoui on the hour mark.

But shortly after being denied a great chance by a Micky van de Ven challenge, the Slovenian hit the deck and was withdrawn shortly after.

Positive signs for Benjamin Sesko following Ruben Amorim worry

The Slovenian may not be sidelined for as long as first feared (Image credit: Getty Images)

With boss Ruben Amorim having already used all of his substitutes, it meant the Red Devils saw out the game a man down and, miraculously, after two late Spurs goals, managed to notch a last-minute equaliser through Matthijs de Ligt.

The United boss was in fear after the game, stating in his post-match press conference: “I’m concerned with an injury, because it is in the knee.”

Amorim expressed concern for his striker after the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from Slovenian outlet Sportklub has claimed that the “initial tests indicate that the injury is not serious”, which tallies with a similar report from Physio Scout.

The injury expert frames Sesko’s setback a “pretty innocuous injury” with “nothing big to be worried about off footage”.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They go on to suggest that a fat-pad irritation or a minor capsular/synovial flare are the most likely outcomes based on current information, with an estimated recovery time of one to two weeks.

That will be music to the ears of Amorim and supporters of United, but may throw a spanner in the works for Slovenia, who face Kosovo and Sweden in the November international break.

The Sportklub report, however, states that an MRI scan is booked, after which the full extent of Sesko’s injury will be clearer.

Sesko is Slovenia's main striker (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while United won’t want their frontman out for too long, their summer recruitment means the situation is not too worrying.

Not only just Sesko have the international break to recover, but even if he needs to be eased back in, Amorim has the likes of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo at his disposal.

After the United manager’s initial fear, it may not set the side back too far, now unbeaten in five Premier League games.

Sesko is valued at €70m, according to Transfermarkt. United next face Everton, when Premier League action returns.